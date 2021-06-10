Hacks season 2 premiere date hopes: When’s it back on HBO Max?







Following the final two episodes streaming today, do you want to know more news about Hacks season 2 over on HBO Max?

Let’s start with the best news imaginable: The Jean Smart series is coming back for more! The renewal news was announced recently, and it comes after posting strong internal numbers on the streaming service. None of this surprises us — the Las Vegas comedy scene is the PERFECT subject matter for a show. Heck, you could probably get a good 20 seasons’ worth of material out of it if you really wanted to.

In speaking about the renewal in a statement, here is what Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max had to say:

“We knew immediately that Lucia, Paul and Jen brought us a winner. We couldn’t be happier about the tremendous response from our viewers and critics alike, and we salute the executive producers; Jean, Hannah and the rest of the brilliant cast; and our partners at Universal.”

Meanwhile, co-creators and showrunners Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky added the following:

“We have been blown away by the positive reception to Hacks — we owe this renewal to every single person who tuned into the show and then told a friend to watch. We are so grateful we get to continue, and want to thank our partners at HBO Max and Universal Television for supporting the show so fiercely, and our wonderful cast and crew for delivering on every level. Many years ago, we set out to tell a deeply important story that needed to be told — that of a handsome, charming talent manager and his two demanding female clients. We’re so glad that story resonated with audiences, and we can’t wait to get to work on season two. See you soon!”

When could season 2 premiere?

Nothing was made official in the aforementioned statement, but the fairest assumption to make is that it could premiere in 2022. With us starting to get to the other side of the global health crisis, that should make it easier for most shows to get back into production. It really comes down to when the scripts are ready, when production is set, and then when HBO Max wants it to be out there for its viewers.

What do you most want to see on Hacks season 2 over on HBO Max?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around for some other news pertaining to the show. (Photo: HBO Max.)

