SEAL Team season 5: Is work being done behind the scenes already?







It is probably clear to a lot of you already that we’ll be waiting a long time to see SEAL Team season 5 on the air. We know that it is on CBS’ fall schedule, but we’re still a solid three and a half months (at least) from seeing it come back.

Because that is such a long wait, we’re happy to get every little update we can along the way! That brings us to the latest today from the show’s writers room. As you can see below, the team is already working to come up with stories for the new season! They tend to get an early start so that when filming stars later this year, they will already have a good sense of where things are going. It helps to have this creative direction in place while you’re working to produce episodes, which tends to happen over a lengthy period of time.

Story-wise, we’re sure that making SEAL Team season 5 scripts is different than it’s ever been in the past. After all, the first handful of episodes are going to air on CBS, while the rest are going to be heading over to the Paramount+ streaming service exclusively. That means that during the season, the writers could have an opportunity to pen longer episodes, ones without a specific requirement from the network. Meanwhile, they could also dive into darker subject matter, if they so choose. We’re sure that they won’t be completely reinventing the story (especially midway through the season), but shifting over to streaming does enable them to take different storytelling risks that they weren’t able to within the world of network TV.

Odds are, we’ll hear more specifics on what lies ahead a little bit later this summer, but we’re entering season 5 with questions aplenty about Sonny and Davis’ status. Meanwhile, are we going to see Jason continuing to look after Bravo both on the job and away from it?

What do you most want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 5?

What do you most want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 5?

That's a wrap on our very first day of the #SEALTeam SEASON FIVE writers' room! Feels good to be back. Can't wait for you all to see what's in store for this season! pic.twitter.com/xqXzeJADFX — SEAL Team Writers (@SEALTeamWriters) June 8, 2021

