Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? New season 5 hopes







Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? Within this piece, we'll answer that — and then also map out more of what the future holds!

The first thing that we should do here is get some of the bad news out of the way. After all, there is no new episode on the air tonight. Last week marked the season 4 finale, and it was a big one across a number of different fronts. We’re building towards something (eventually) for Dean Miller and Vic Hughes. Meanwhile, Maya got married and is about to find out some very-bad news when it comes to her employment status.

So what do we know about season 5 right now? It starts, of course, with the simple fact that there’s going to be one! The network already renewed the show and beyond that, it is on the official fall schedule alongside Grey’s Anatomy. There is no official premiere date yet, but it’s our personal belief that we will hear something more about it when we get further into the summer. (As of right now, we’re projecting a start in either late September or early October.)

Odds are, the first season 5 promo will be available a few weeks before the premiere, and we’re SURE that there will be some hype around a crossover event — plus some dangerous rescues. We could see Maya’s job status also being mentioned, but typically network promos are designed to court viewers who aren’t necessarily watching already. We don’t think a specific story point like that from the finale will be referenced front and center.

In the end, we just hope that Station 19 continues to give us that fantastic balance of action, drama, and a little bit of romance. The reason why this show works so well is that it brings all of it to the table!

What do you want to see on Station 19 moving forward?

