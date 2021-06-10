The Bold Type season 5 episode 4 spoilers: The search for clarity







Curious to learn more about what’s coming on The Bold Type season 5 episode 4? Let’s just say that at the center of this episode is a unified goal. Typically with this show, you see Jane, Kat, and Sutton have their own separate stories, even if they all tend to intersect here and there.

For this particular installment (entitled “Day Trippers”), the focus could be a little bit different. These three characters could be relying on each other more than ever as their stories are linked and there are some big decisions at hand. These are ones that could impact not just what happens in episode 5, but every single story that follows.

Going into this episode, it’s certainly important to remember that this is the final season. With that very thing in mind, you have to imagine that the writers are building towards some element of professional closure. While not every move Jane, Kat, and Sutton have made in the magazine industry has worked out for them, they’re all fighters. Also, The Bold Type is inherently an optimistic show; we don’t imagine that the writers are going to do anything to make their future careers feel hopeless.

Below, we’ve got the full The Bold Type season 5 episode 4 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

Jane, Kat and Sutton, all overwhelmed with monumental work decisions, seek clarity in an unorthodox way.

These three are going to need their moment of clarity based on what is coming up after the fact. In episode 5, for example, prepare to see Jane facing her biggest obstacle ever at Scarlet. Meanwhile, Kat could be handed an opportunity that could alter her entire future — she just needs to figure out if she’s prepared for it!

