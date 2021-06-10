Queen of the South series finale: Is Teresa Mendoza really dead?







We know that there’s a lot that could be discussed on the Queen of the South series finale tonight. Yet, much of it really traces back to Teresa Mendoza.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and ask ourselves the central question now: Is she really dead? Is Alice Braga’s character more or less gone before the final curtain? We know that the character at least appears in the episode, as there are photos of her body on a morgue table. Obviously, that is less than ideal.

The central theory entering the finale was that Teresa and James somehow planned this whole ordeal in advance, and we are on the road to a situation where eventually, she will be able to find her freedom. It’s a risky move and maybe James had to be the one to fire in order to make it all believable. In our heart of hearts, we still have a hard time thinking that she is gone; it just doesn’t feel like the proper culmination to the relationship between these two characters.

Rest assured, we’ll have a little more information in this article once the truth is revealed! For now, we’ll continue to cross our fingers — the fact that no one on the production side has said TOO much about Teresa’s fate gives us at least a little bit of hope.

What were your predictions entering the Queen of the South series finale?

Did you think that Teresa was going to find a way to pull through? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also stick around to get some additional updates. (Photo: USA.)

