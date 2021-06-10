Is The Hills: New Beginnings new tonight on MTV? Season 2 scoop







Is The Hills: New Beginnings new tonight on MTV? If you find yourself interested in getting an answer to that, allow us to help!

Unfortunately, we can’t quite say that the info we have is going to be such that people are pleased. Unfortunately, there is no new installment on the air tonight! As for the reason why, it has entirely to do with the presence of the CMT Music Awards, which is airing across the entire Viacom family of networks (it’s probably something that will continue moving forward). Like with Siesta Key before it, The Hills will be back with new episodes next week.

Want to get a few more details all about the road ahead? Then we suggest to check out the attached synopsis:

Heidi and Spencer are shocked to learn their behavior has become a topic of discussion. Audrina finds herself at a crossroads with both Brody and Sean; meanwhile Caroline makes a bold declaration about her true feelings for Kaitlynn.

In reading all of this, our biggest surprise is that Heidi and Spencer are actually shocked! Hasn’t their behavior been almost always a subject of conversation? It feels that way after watching them over the original show and this one. As for everything else, we are going to see things with Audrina move in an emotional direction, and the Caroline portion of the episode is teased slightly in the promo below.

Above all else, the most important thing to remember is that we are fairly early on in the season at the moment. Because of that, we have every reason to believe that things are going to change and change radically as we continue to press onward.

