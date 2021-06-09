Is Kung Fu new tonight on The CW? New episode 9 spoilers







Is Kung Fu new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we’ll offer up an answer to that question — and then also give you a great sense of where things are going in the next episode!

The first thing we should do here, alas, is dish out some of the bad news: There is no new episode of Kung Fu on the air. Instead, we’re going to be waiting until Wednesday, June 23 to see Olivia Liang and the rest of the cast back. Is it a bummer that we’re on hiatus here? Sure, but we’re also grateful that we’ve had so many new episodes in a row! An early break can really kill a show’s momentum and we’re glad that didn’t happen here.

We want to make sure that the hype doesn’t slow down too much for what lies ahead — with that, we’ve got the full Kung Fu episode 9 synopsis below. Take a look…

ROAD TRIP – To learn more about her family history, Nicky (Olivia Liang) follows a lead that brings her, Henry (Eddie Liu) and Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) to a quiet town in Canada. Zhilan (guest star Yvonne Chapman) joins forces with Kerwin Tan (guest star Ludi Lin), and Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) find themselves at a crossroads. Jon Prasida, Vanessa Kai and Tony Chung also star. Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by Dan Hamamura (#109). Original airdate 6/23/2021. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

The promo itself also gives you a small taste of what’s to come — though it relies a little more on action and humor than necessarily providing a large amount of context. We’ll take what we can get at this point!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Kung Fu right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Kung Fu episode 9?

Are you sad that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, stick around to score some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







