Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight, June 9?







Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What about Chicago Fire and Chicago PD to go along with it? We’ll of course take that on within this article, plus also share a larger look at where things go from here.

We don’t want to keep you waiting and with that in mind, we should go ahead and get the bad news out of the way now: There is no new episode coming on the network tonight. What’s the reason for that? It’s rather simple: All three of these shows are over! We’re in a spot where we’ll have to wait until the fall to see what the future holds for each one of them.

While we wait, though, we’re more than fine to bring up at least one central question for each series! Let’s dive into that for a moment here…

Chicago Med – How do you recover from losing both Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta? We think that this show has the biggest challenge of any of them, given that these are two fundamental characters to the show.

Chicago Fire – Will Kelly Severide or someone else die? This is the biggest hypothetical that we bring to the table here, given that his fate was very-much left hanging in the balance. If he and the other firefighters make it through, season 9 will probably look and feel similar. Otherwise, we could see a MAJOR changing of the guard.

Chicago PD – Will Voight’s actions eventually catch back up to him? We didn’t imagine this season ever ending with him burying a dead body, especially given the themes of reform and correction that were spread throughout. Yet, here we are looking at this all over again…

All three of these shows are currently slated to premiere this fall. Be prepared for that!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Med right now

What do you most want to see on Chicago Med, Chicago PD, and Chicago Fire when they all return to television?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







