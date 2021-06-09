CMT Music Awards 2021 start time, network, and performers







Tonight marks the broadcast of the 2021 CMT Music Awards — so do you want to get a good sense of what’s coming? Within this piece, we’ll tell you everything you need to know in advance of the show coming on, whether it be the lineup of performers, the start time, and where you can watch it.

Of course, it goes without saying that the show would be airing on CMT itself — is there any other venue that makes sense? It will also be simulcast on a number of Viacom’s sister networks, whether that be MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, Logo, or TV Land. We can’t be shocked that they want to generate as much viewership here as possible! The show starts at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, though we’re sure there will be a little bit more coverage leading up to it. Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini are poised to co-host the event, with this being the second straight year in which Brown has taken on the duties.

Now, let’s get to some of the performers. Per Rolling Stone, you are going to see a number of big-name duets including Chris Stapleton & H.E.R., Gladys Knight & Mickey Guyton, Ingred Andress and JP Saxe, Breland and Mickey Guyton, Carrie Underwood and NeedToBreathe, Brothers Osborne and Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown and Chris Young, and Kelsea Ballerini alongside Paul Klein from LANY.

There will also be some solo performers as well, including Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, and Miranda Lambert. There are a number of familiar faces to the country music world in here, though of course they’re mixed in with new people, as well. The idea is to celebrate performers, but also to create a memorable experience with performances that people are talking about after the fact!

