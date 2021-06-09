The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 finale promo: Will Fred be freed?







When The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 finale arrives on Hulu next week, the future of Fred Waterford will be in the spotlight. It’s hard for him not to be the focus after what we just saw! We are talking here about one of the show’s most significant villains, plus also the shocking possibility that this character could end up being free after spending most of the season locked away.

So why in the world would this happen? It’s tied to the deal that Mark decided to make with him at the end of episode 9 — if he dishes the dirt on Gilead, then he can end up being a free man. We’re still concerned as to how much Fred can be trusted (which is not at all), but clearly others are more intent to use him to take down a bigger fish. Apparently, Fred is expendable to some of the other Commanders — they made that clear this episode. Maybe they should’ve given Fred more than “thoughts and prayers” knowing that he’s in custody of the Canadian government?

Check out our review of The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 episode 9! Be sure you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube as we will have our finale review up on our channel next week after the episode airs. We will also have videos this summer of shows like Animal Kingdom, Power Book II: Raising Kanan and Katie’s season of The Bachelorette.



While we may understand where Mark is coming from in terms of his endgame, we more than understand June’s rage. Everything she did with her testimony was designed to ensure justice was served; now, there may not be any justice at all. How can Fred get away with what he did? This is the question that Elisabeth Moss’ character asks herself in the finale promo below. Just on the basis of that alone, you are left to wonder just how far she is willing to go if Fred is ultimately released? Will she find her own sense of justice? This could be a shocking hour of TV, plus one that gives us a good sense of what the already-ordered season 5 will look and feel like.

Related – Be sure to get some more information now when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale

What do you most want to see happen on The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 finale?

Where do you think the story is going to go from here with Fred and June? Be sure to share with us in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for coverage of the remainder of this season. (Photo: Hulu.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







