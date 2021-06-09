Death in Paradise season 11 filming begins — what can you expect?







For everyone excited for a little bit more TV escapism coming up in the near future, know this: Death in Paradise season 11 is filming!

This week, the BBC confirmed that new episodes of the hit crime drama are being filmed in Guadeloupe, and with a new series regular in Shantol Jackson as Sergeant Naomi Thomas. It’s not exactly a surprise that there would be new blood on the series, given that there often is every single season!

Now, let’s get to talking about the story. Here is what the network had to say about what’s coming in a press release:

Series eleven will see even more mysterious murders, guest stars galore, huge surprises and plenty of twists. How will Marlon cope without JP? Will Neville disclose how he really feels about Florence and how will she respond to this bombshell? If that’s not enough, could the return of familiar faces to the island cause trouble in paradise?

Meanwhile, executive producer Tim Key said the following about the story to come:

“We’re so excited to be back in Guadeloupe and calling action on our eleventh series – and also to welcome Shantol to the cast. She’s an amazing addition to the team and we can’t wait for the audience to meet Naomi. We also can’t wait to share some huge surprises we’ve got in store – after the success of our tenth anniversary we’ve set the bar pretty high, so we’re pulling out all the stops to make this our best series yet.”

Given that the series just started off production, it’s far too early to start speculating as to possible premiere dates — personally, we’ll just be happy if we get a chance to see more over the next year. This is the sort of show that makes you want to venture far away, and after everything we’ve all gone through in the past year-plus, we could use a little escape.

