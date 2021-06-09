America’s Got Talent: Will Korean Soul go far in season 16?







Even before they performed on America’s Got Talent season 16, we had a good feeling that Korean Soul would make it far into the show. We are, after all, talking about a group that already has somewhat of a following, and some great harmonies that they’ve showed off in different forms.

Also, Simon Cowell said earlier on in the episode that he wanted to find a group this season — basically, these guys seemed to fit the bill and then some. They arrived from South Korea ten days before the audition to quarantine, and they were hoping to use this show as their big opportunity. The moment that they started singing, it was easy to tell that they were legit. They have the ability to make old-school R&B feel modern! They said that one of their goals was to be pop stars, but we’re not even sure that’s the right genre for them. They were fantastic doing precisely what they did tonight.

So yea … Simon got his wish. He found a great group tonight! We think that these four all understand precisely who they want to be in terms of their look and the style. They’re a credible band right now, and every single one of them can sing.

It makes perfect sense that these four guys will make it to the live shows — but how far can they go from there? Much of that is going to be based on how America votes, but with the right song choices, it’s easy to imagine them have the public’s support.

Did they deserve a Golden Buzzer? You could make the case for it — the only reason that we knew they wouldn’t get it was because of where they were placed in the show.

