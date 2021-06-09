Animal Kingdom season 5: New poster puts the focus on Deran







We’re just over a month away from the premiere of Animal Kingdom season 5 and we know already that there’s big stuff ahead. How in the world can there not be? We’re talking about an action-packed show with unique characters and a premise you don’t see anywhere else. Where else do you get a heist movie on a fairly regular basis?

Beyond the story itself, one of the other reasons why this show stands out is its characters — even with Smurf dead and gone, there are a number of other reasons to tune in. Jake Weary’s Deran is one of the standouts. For starters, he’s one of the few characters who, in another life, would probably be fairly normal. We think a lot of his inner demons are brought out by his upbringing and the people he is around. Yet, even when he knows he’s doing a bad thing, he can’t leave his family behind.

Why is that? In the latest character poster (via Twitter) below, the show interprets this as a result of him being fiercely loyal — he’s a wolf! He’s someone who won’t leave his pack behind and will follow them into just about any position. (We do still think that these posters are rather fun.)

It goes without saying, but one of the things we’re most hoping to see when it comes to Deran is the return of Adrian. The two of them had one of the best relationships on the entire show but at this point, there is no guarantee he will find his way back. We do want to imagine someone on this show having some happiness … even if it is temporary.

Season 5 of Animal Kingdom will be premiering on TNT come July 11 — with Smurf gone, prepare for a power struggle.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Animal Kingdom season 5?

DERAN🐺 A fiercely loyal creature who will do anything to protect his pack. #BeTheAlpha pic.twitter.com/6H3V1tLjKU — Animal Kingdom (@AnimalKingdom) June 8, 2021

