America’s Got Talent: Singer Nightbirde gets Simon Cowell Golden Buzzer







Tonight’s America’s Got Talent brought us the second Golden Buzzer of the season — but was it Nightbirde who got the love from Simon Cowell?

Obviously, you want to see someone in this spot who is an amazing talent; at the same time, though, you want to connect with them on some level beyond what they do. This is one of the biggest reasons why so many Golden Buzzer acts have inspiring stories.

The moment that we heard about Nightbirde’s moving story and battle against cancer, we knew that viewers would connect with her. That was before we even heard her sing! Here is where we give a word to the wise to America’s Got Talent producers — if you don’t want to make your Golden Buzzer picks obvious, don’t save them until the end of the show! This was pretty easy to call at around the 9:40 p.m. Eastern mark when it was clear that she was going to be the last performer of the night.

Yet, we also know that Simon Cowell doesn’t give a Golden Buzzer to just anyone — especially singers, given that he works so much in the music industry. With that in mind, we knew that she would be extraordinary. (For some more evidence of that, just take a look at her performance separate from the show at the bottom of this article.)

Now will Nightbirde (real name Jane Marczewski) be a serious contender to win the show? You gotta think so! Her original song tonight “It’s Okay” was a thing of beauty, and there was just something about her spirit that was wonderful to see. She wanted people to know that there was more to her than just the bad things that have happened to her. We are pleased to report that based on her social media, she is still doing well — something else that brings a smile to our face.

Beyond just people being moved by her audition, we have a feeling that people are going to want to listen to this song a thousand times over. It was legitimately outstanding on a musical level.

What did you think about Nightbirde being the latest America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer?

