Yellowstone season 4: The next possible premiere date to watch for







Yesterday, we reported that you can rule out Sunday, June 20 as a possible Yellowstone season 4 premiere date. So what’s the next date on the list?

Within this piece, we thought we’d step into the shoes of a logical programming head, someone who is out to deliver the best audience possible for the show on the Paramount Network. What are some of the dates that they could consider to generate live ratings?

Have you watched our review of the Yellowstone season 3 finale yet?

We have to start here with the assumption that the goal is to keep the Kevin Costner series on Sundays; after all, almost nothing else makes sense in this situation. This is where the show generated the biggest ratings and with that, it makes zero sense to move it elsewhere.

Of course, the drawback to leaving the show on Sundays is that you put it in a complicated spot.

June 27 – It makes little sense to premiere the show the week before July 4, especially if you would take Independence Day off. You don’t want to break up the show that early!

July 4 – The last thing you’ll want to do is premiere a show this popular on a night when people are going to be off doing some other things.

July 11 – This is the first date that makes at least some sort of sense, given that you’re not on a holiday or right before the holiday.

Following July 11, things get a little crazy again when you think about whether or not Paramount Network wants to air the show opposite the Olympics in late July. This could be one of the reasons why the network is waiting altogether on a premiere date — they may not want to break the season up into chunks, or air it opposite things that would compromise its ratings.

As of right now, what do you think is the best Yellowstone season 4 premiere date?

