WandaVision season 2 not happening, Elizabeth Olsen reiterates







While the following bit of news is hardly a revelation, it’s important to note it again — there is no WandaVision season 2 coming up. This is something that was said in some forms prior to the show launching, but we know that there was still enthusiasm around the idea of it coming back.

Why? The answer is pretty simple: It’s an incredible show! It always makes sense to want more of a good thing, but from the moment you saw the premise here, it was hard to imagine this being anything more than a limited series. You couldn’t go back into the history of American sitcoms again and have the same effect! Marvel and Disney+ went big with the first season, and that commitment is one of the many reasons why it is so loved.

Speaking in a new virtual conversation with Variety (the sort of thing we often see in awards season), star Elizabeth Olsen reiterated her past comments that there was no season 2 coming — but also said that she’s not really the person making the decision:

I mean, I’m saying that. I don’t know. I mean, with Marvel, you can never say no. People die, people [come back to life].

How could a season 2 happen?

We wouldn’t really call it a season 2 per se, but rather another limited series featuring the Scarlet Witch character. We think there is more story you can tell with Wanda herself, but it would need to be an entirely different premise and story. We think that something like this could happen, but it ultimately wouldn’t be called WandaVision. That probably doesn’t matter, just because the idea of another Disney+ series starring Olsen as this character would be enough to get a lot of viewers on board.

Do you think that Disney+ should cast Elizabeth Olsen in another Marvel series?

