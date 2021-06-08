Legacies season 3 finale spoilers: First details emerge!







Legacies season 3 will be wrapping up on Thursday, June 24, and based on early details, it will be doing so while taking a look back to the past. To be a little more specific, Hope herself will be taking on a key part of her past. As for what that is and how it impacts her future, we’ll have to take more of a wait-and-see approach.

After all, when you look at the synopsis below, it suggests that Hope isn’t exactly happy with the situation involving a certain part of her history:

LET THE GAMES BEGIN – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) is forced to work with someone from her past. Kaleb (Chris Lee) and MG (Quincy Fouse) go on their first official superhero mission. Lizzie’s (Jenny Boyd) plan to find Hope a rebound relationship takes an unexpected turn. Matthew Davis, Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant and Leo Howard also star. Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes (#316). Original airdate 6/24/2021

This synopsis does open the door to someone from seasons past coming back — or even, in theory, The Originals. The crazy thing about this show is that it has the capacity to make just about anything happen with the supernatural element to the story. The potential is limitless!

Can you expect a cliffhanger?

This episode was actually written as the proper finale, which is something that didn’t happen for a lot of shows last season because of the virus. With that in mind, the producers of Legacies aren’t going to shy away from some sort of a shocking ending! Maybe a major character is put in danger, or maybe it somehow ties into Hope’s love life.

Basically, buckle up for just about anything in the closing minutes.

What are you most hoping to see when we get around to the Legacies season 3 finale?

How do you envision the story unfolding? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some additional news. (Photo: The CW.)

