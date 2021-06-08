Superman & Lois episode 10 spoilers: Family conflict all around







Given that Superman & Lois from the very start has told stories pertaining to family, it’s hard to be surprised about what’s coming next. Episode 10 carries with it the title of “O Mother, Where Art Thou?,” and it seems as though relationships between characters will be at the center of everything. Sarah in particular is frustrated over what she thinks are near-constant cover-ups within her life; what can be done about it after the fact?

Below, we have the full Superman & Lois episode 10 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

FAMILY – Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) reaches out to Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) when Kyle (Erik Valdez) starts behaving strangely. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) opens up to Jordan (Alex Garfin). Lastly, Sarah (Inde Navarette) storms out after accusing her mom of always covering for her dad. Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star. (#110). The episode was directed by Harry Jierjian and written by Adam Mallinger. Original airdate 6/15/2021. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without subscription, log-in or authentication required.

This feels like one of those episodes that perfectly encapsulates the sort of show that Superman & Lois is trying to be. While we’re sure that there will be some genuine superhero drama thrown in across the episode, this is not the only thing that is front and center. It’s about how being a hero impacts those close to you, and absolutely you want to do what you can in order to pay things forward for the next generation.

We do hope that more viewers start to flock to the show again; remember that the ratings have been down to a certain extent since the hiatus earlier this year.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Superman & Lois

What do you most want to see when it comes to Superman & Lois episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to also come back around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







