Batwoman season 2 spoilers: First photo of Camrus Johnson as Batwing!







Later this season on Batwoman season 2, you are officially going to have a chance to see Batwing in action! Also, this character looks absolutely amazing.

In a new post on Twitter (see below), you can get your first glimpse at the character courtesy of Camrus Johnson himself. We love the contrast on the suit’s colors, the clear comic-book inspiration, and the subtle differences that are here between this and the different Batwoman costumes that we’ve seen on the show already.

Also, this transformation for Luke totally feels earned when you consider some of what he’s gone through over the course of this season. It makes sense that he would eventually take on this mantle and now, we have a chance to see it happen!

In a statement discussing the chance to play Batwing fully, here is what Johnson had to say:

“Honestly, it’s hard to explain how much it means to me to wear the Batwing suit and officially play my first superhero … he main reason I wanted to be in Batwoman was for this opportunity — to give kids like me another Black hero to look up to and relate to. It’s hard not to smile when I catch myself in the mirror with the bat symbol on my chest, and I’ll keep smiling through every fight scene, every awesome stunt, and every Gotham night where Batwing is finally in the field!”

Given that there is a Batwoman season 3 officially coming to The CW down the road, you have no reason to wonder as to whether or not this is going to happen. His presence can also change more of what the show is, especially since it gives Ryan Wilder another ally out in the field in addition to one she’d had in a different form for all of the season.

The same day that a DC comic book I wrote hit shelves about one of the coolest superheroes ever made, we’re officially announcing that I’m about to become that superhero. The first live action Batwing in history, fighting crime right next to Batwoman. pic.twitter.com/0zLk6oGyvC — Camrus Johnson (@CamrusJ) June 8, 2021

