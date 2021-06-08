Queen of the South series finale: The case for Teresa living, dying







As we prepare for Queen of the South season 5 episode 10 to air tomorrow night, it’s fair to say all eyes are on Teresa. It’s hard for them not to be! We’re talking here about the show’s central character and whether or not her “death” will really stick.

On the surface, we still recognize that this is a ridiculous question to even ponder over — this past episode did its best to make you think that she was very-much dead! Yet, there are suspicions aplenty online that she faked her death, and that she and James collectively worked on some sort of plot so that she could escape and eventually create her own future separate from the madness.

The case for her living is simply this: An opportunity to start again. It’s a chance at a different sort of story for Teresa moving forward, and we think that this is what a lot of fans out there seem to want. It never felt entering the final season like she had to die, and that we were charting towards some sort of Walter White inevitability.

Unfortunately, there is also an equally compelling case for Teresa to die: Namely, she recognized that this could happen from the moment she got into this. We don’t even think that she was going into this line of work with blinders on. Realistically, someone like her is highly unlikely to get out of this world alive. The decision in the finale all comes down to whether realism is the driving force of the series — sometimes, it’s nice to strive for something else and to see how clever the writers can be.

Regardless of whether or not Teresa is really dead, we imagine that some other characters will act like she is. Maybe they simply don’t know; or, they are putting on a performance to hide the truth.

