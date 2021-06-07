





In just a matter of a few short days, the Queen of the South series finale is going to be here. Are you ready for what lies ahead — and even if you’re not, are you ready to accept it?

The hardest thing for us to accept at the moment is the notion that Teresa Mendoza could really be dead. We’re talking about the foundational member of the show family, and the person whose story we’ve seen play out from the very beginning. It’s borderline impossible to accept the idea that she is gone for the endgame, even if everything that we see suggests that this will be happening.

For the latest example of that, be sure to check out the extended promo below for the final episode, one that revolves around a recounting of Teresa’s final moments. You then see her on that autopsy table, and everything suggests yet again that Alice Braga’s character is in fact gone.

Yet, there’s still the nagging part of our brain that we can’t shake, one that claims that this is all just some irrational setup and we’re being led astray. Nothing would be more exciting in this finale than a tease suggesting that somehow, Teresa faked her own death and we’re being led to figure out how and why that happened. There’s also something about the tease from the show on Twitter that makes us think that something more is at play: “You have questions. We have answers.” The biggest question that we know people have is whether or not Teresa’s really gone.

Expect a lot of action in the finale; also, expect a lot of tears. With even Teresa’s fate up in the air, it’s almost impossible to predict how things are going to tie together.

Where do you think the story is going to go moving into the Queen of the South series finale?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments!

You have questions. We have answers. Be there on Wednesday 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/GlOZxJ9ukg — Queen of the South (@QueenOnUSA) June 5, 2021

