Queen of the South season 5 episode 10 series finale photo: Teresa tease







As many of you likely know at this point, the Queen of the South series finale is going to be airing on USA this Wednesday. What’s going to be happening? It could be one of the most action-packed installments that we’ve had a chance to see over the years. It’s certainly one of the most mysterious.

Want some more evidence on what makes it so exciting — and also stress-inducing? You don’t have to look any further than the image below! Here, you can see a look at Teresa (Alice Braga) clearly on a morgue table, which is the show once again doing their best to prove to us that the character is dead. It’s a pretty compelling case, but then you also have to remember this: The show is giving us precisely what the show is wanting to give us. We can take this at face value, but we’ve come to know over time that the producers love to throw some various twists at us.

Ultimately, the conclusion we draw from this photo is simple: It doesn’t actually prove all that much at all. We’ll continue to hold onto that belief that there is something more going on here, and it wouldn’t make sense that James would do something like this to Teresa in that moment.

We’ll see if any of these theories turn out to be true in a number of days! In some ways, what is most important is that Queen of the South has built a universe where we’re allowed to think that something like Teresa faking her own death could actually happen. They’re exceptional at creating these big, dramatic swings and keeping us guessing from start to finish.

In five days, everything will be revealed. We’ll just have to hold our breath until then…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Queen of the South right now

What do you most want to see on the Queen of the South series finale?

Do you think that Teresa is 100% dead? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around for some other news. (Photo: USA.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







