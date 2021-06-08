New Amsterdam season 4 premiere date hopes: When could it return?







Are you interested to learn the New Amsterdam season 4 premiere date following the events of Tuesday’s finale? If you answer “yes,” we more than understand. How in the world could you not be?

The first thing that is worth noting here is, of course, the simple fact that the show is coming back! The Ryan Eggold medical drama was previously renewed through a season 5, so there is nothing to worry about here when it comes to the long-term future. Our hope is that the fourth season will be longer in length and both larger in scope — after all, season 3 was delayed substantially due to the global health crisis, resulting in the shortest season that we’ve had to date.

One other thing that we know is that unlike season 3, the fourth season is slated to premiere this fall. NBC is currently planning to air New Amsterdam in the same timeslot Tuesday nights at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, with the big difference being that it is following new drama La Brea rather than longtime staple This Is Us. (That show will return with its final season in 2022, but there is no official premiere date for it just yet.)

Odds are, a firm premiere date will be announced at some point this summer; our hope is that the show will be back in either late September or early October, though some of that will come down to when production starts. With the availability of vaccines, we have to think that production can start to look and feel a little bit similar to what it was like during the first two seasons of the show.

Story-wise, we imagine the focus of New Amsterdam will remain the same — it will be about the lives of some of these doctors, their patients, and the constant drive to better the overall medical field. There are tough moments here and there, but we think that overall, the tone here is meant to inspire.

