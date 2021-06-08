The Blacklist season 8 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: Reddington’s identity…







Today, NBC unveiled the first details about The Blacklist season 8 episode 22 — otherwise known as the big finale! It could very-well be an episode eight years in the making, at least based on the information we have right now.

Here’s what we can tell you: “Konets” is the title for this episode, which is a little bit of a surprise for all of us who expected the season to end with “Neville Townsend.” It’s possible that the show is saving that for the start of season 9 — it at least keeps his placement on the Blacklist a mystery for a little while longer.

Just in case you need a highly-compelling teaser on The Blacklist’s big finale, we think the synopsis below more than does the trick:

06/23/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Reddington makes a disturbing request to Liz in exchange for the truth about his identity. TV-14

We know that from the start of this series, Reddington has held on to the mystery of his identity like no other secret. He was willing to let her think he was her real father for a while, just like he accepted the idea that he was supposedly Ilya Koslov. In his mind, he probably thought it was fine if she thought anything other than the absolute truth. There must be a reason why he is shielding it from her and maybe in the finale, we’ll find out what that is — even if we don’t learn the identity itself. After all, there’s still a chance that Liz will not comply with whatever this “disturbing request” is.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 8 finale?

