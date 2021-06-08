The Bachelorette: Greg Grippo gets Katie Thurston first impression rose







Getting the first impression rose is a really big deal on The Bachelorette. After all, there’s a track record of recipients going far! These guys tend to fare way better than women who get it on The Bachelor, and Katie Thurston had a pretty important decision to make in the early going.

Of course, it goes without saying that she had a lot of potential suitors, as well. Take, for example, Andrew S. and his fake accent, Cody and his “doll,” and then also Tre jumping out of a ball pit in the back of a pickup truck. There was a lot of humor, but also some genuine moments and conversations on the inside.

Now, this brings us to Greg Grippo, someone who was a little atypical for the show. He doesn’t feel like the sort of super-muscular bro that you see on this show the majority of the time. He feels a little more quirky and natural — he also brought Katie a fancy pasta necklace made by his three-year-old niece! He made it clear to her that he comes from a big family and he’d love for her to be a part of it. What Greg did tonight was remind us that amidst all of the gimmicks on this show, sometimes being yourself really is the right way to go about things.

Greg has the first impression rose — with that, he’s gotta be the instant favorite to make it far.

