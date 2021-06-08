Why did Antonia Thomas leave The Good Doctor, role of Claire Browne?







Why did Antonia Thomas leave The Good Doctor? After Claire Browne’s exit tonight, we definitely understand any questions on the subject. This is an original cast member, and we know that Thomas had plenty of fans out there for her performance. Claire has gone through so much, whether it be personal tragedies, the stress of the job, and trying to find her place within a complicated world.

So why choose to move away from all of this at this point? For Antonia, it’s because she is ready to move forward to other opportunities. The actress has already made it clear that she is not leaving the show out of any frustration or sadness over her role, but rather because she’s said everything she feels she needs to say. She comes from the world of British TV, where actors tend to only do very-short seasons of their shows and for a brief period of time. This experience of doing 18 or 20-episode seasons for several years is something that is totally new.

This situation is clearly a very different one than what happened last year with Nicholas Gonzalez (Dr. Neil Melendez), who was written out for creative reasons. That character’s death ended up being a transformative moment for Claire and Lim both, though neither had a lot of time to immediately process it because of the story centered around the global health crisis.

Is it still possible that we see Claire again down the road? Sure, but this is probably not a thing that will be happening in the immediate future. Our feeling is that she could come back for some sort of milestone episode or finale down the road — basically, one of those opportunities to celebrate the show and its history. For now, we wish Thomas nothing but the best in her future endeavors.

