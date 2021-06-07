New Amsterdam season 3 finale spoilers: The big challenge for Helen







If you’re like us, you are eagerly awaiting the New Amsterdam season 3 finale airing on NBC tomorrow night. There’s a lot to be excited for! Yet, there’s also a lot to be nervous about. There have been suggestions of a time jump for a while now, and that means that characters could be in a very-different position in this episode than they were in the past.

Take, for example, one Dr. Helen Sharpe. There seems to be some feelings that she has for Max, but one of the things that the show has done a great job at is ensuring that every single character has multiple things going on in their lives. For Helen, that means balancing out her personal relationships with patients at the hospital, and there are also other parts of her life to consider, ones that will be a big part of this episode even if they haven’t been in the past.

In speaking on this further in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what executive producer David Schulner had to say on that subject:

“Helen’s past is pulling her back … Things she ignored — her mother, her family, her real home, London — come back in this episode.”

Could these things be presenting an interesting conflict within this episode? They could pull Helen away from the hospital a little bit more and if she is gone, that could cause Max to recognize further just how much he misses her. That could be a big storytelling push surrounding these two potentially moving their relationship further.

Let’s just hope that there’s at least some sort of Max – Helen revelation within this episode. After all, haven’t we waited long enough already to get a few little teases?

Where do you think that things are going to go moving into the New Amsterdam season 3 finale?

Be sure to give us all of your thoughts and early predictions below! After you heck that out, remember to also come back around for more updates all about this big episode. (Photo: NBC.)

