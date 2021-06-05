New Amsterdam season 3 finale video: Does Max admit his feelings?







The New Amsterdam season 3 finale is coming to NBC in just a couple of days and in advance of it airing, we can say this: We are beyond excited for this because it seems likely that we will get some answers on where Max and Helen stand!

There is a new sneak peek for the finale (see below, via Us Weekly) that presents quite possibly the most explicit evidence yet that the show is moving towards something big for these two characters. It kicks off with Max leaving a voicemail to someone, proclaiming how much he misses them and how much he wants to be around them. It’s a romantic plea of sorts and bodes a big question: Who is he leaving this for?

To us, Dr. Sharpe feels like the only reasonable candidate; as a matter of fact, we’re at a place where we’re going to be pretty mad if it isn’t Helen! Just think about it like this: The writers have been playing around with a “will they, won’t they” story for weeks on end, and NBC made the entire promo for this episode about the state of their relationship. If this is some fake-out it’s going to be extremely disappointing.

Yet, there are still questions. From this voicemail alone it sounds like Max hasn’t seen the person he’s talking to for a while. There are indications that there is a time jump before the finale begins, so that does make it feel very likely that this is Helen that he’s leaving a message for and they’ve been away from each other for a while.

Max receives a brain scan in the sneak peek, but afterwards he is told that he’s got a clean bill of health for the next six months. It is nice to see him taking care of himself, given that he hasn’t always done the best job of that — even though he is a doctor. His focus is typically on his patients more than himself!

What do you most want to see when it comes to the New Amsterdam season 3 finale?

