The Blacklist season 8 filming wraps as finale nears

It’s a new series of posts on Instagram (see one below), cast member Megan Boone confirmed that everyone is done with the latest batch of episodes. You can see her alongside a number of other cast members including Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix, and Amir Arison all celebrating the end of this incredibly-tough season. Remember that production started late due to the global health crisis and even with that, the entire team still found a way to produce 22 episodes. It’s one of the more impressive feats in television we’ve seen over the course of the past year!

Will this be an incredibly-short hiatus for said cast and crew? That’s one of the things we’re left to wonder right now, given that there is a season 9 already set for NBC this fall. In order to have it ready in time, we imagine that filming would need to start at some point over the summer. It remains to be seen if that is going to be the final season, but representatives from studio Sony have already said that they’d like to see it continue for a little while. Even if we get answers to some of the central mysteries surrounding Reddington and Liz, there’s still a chance you could keep things going — provided, of course, that the show is still fun.

How do you think The Blacklist season 8 is going to wrap up?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do that, be sure to keep coming back for more coverage — we’ll have it throughout the rest of the season. (Photo: NBC.)

