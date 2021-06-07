America’s Got Talent video: Les Beaux Frères have incredibly fun audition







Do we have a contender now for one of the best America’s Got Talent auditions of the season in Les Beaux Frères? There’s a good case to be made for it!

If you look below, you can see the full performance from this French Canadian duo, who seem to be very much inspired by classic physical comedy troupes and also mimes. The entire act is incredibly simple: Two guys using towels in order to censor their man-parts. How they manage to continually do so is endlessly entertaining. It’s almost a juggling comedy act in a weird way, since this takes a lot of precision to move around so much without giving away the goods.

The technique that they use with the towels is fantastic, and then you add in here the performance quality itself. The two use their facial expressions and characters to sell what they’re doing and get the judges on board to the next level. They get a standing ovation at the end and very-much deserve it. This is one of the most unique auditions out there, and it serves as another reminder that this show will almost be at its best when they are able to find talent that doesn’t check off the familiar boxes. It’s not just your lineup of singers and dancers.

If you are familiar with international versions of the show, you may recognize Les Beaux Frères from the French edition, where they have performed in the past. This is fairly commonplace at this point, as all of these shows tend to become more global in nature over time and some of the more unique acts get an opportunity to perform across a number of different shows.

