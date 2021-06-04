America’s Got Talent video: Beyond Belief Dance Co. & Alyssa Edwards







Entering Tuesday night’s America’s Got Talent episode, you better be prepared for Beyond Belief Dance Company, and their famous choreographer!

What’s going to be interesting about this particular audition is getting to see Alyssa Edwards in this environment. After all, we’re talking here about a known commodity — a RuPaul’s Drag Race alum and someone who is very-much known as a fantastic dancer and performer. (Both Alyssa and Beyond Belief have also been featured in Netflix’s Dancing Queen.)

While Alyssa is present for the audition in the sneak-peek below, the actual performance is a little more about the kids — who, to the surprise of no one, are fantastic. There’s a lot of attitude in the routine plus slick choreography and some pretty athletic feats. They stand out! That is really hard to do when you think about the dance category in general. Over the years, we’ve seen so many different AGT dance acts that a lot of them tend to blend together. It’s harder and harder to impress, especially in a world after V. Unbeatable completely tore up the stage.

Can Beyond Belief actually make it rather far? We think after watching this that they’re at least destined to make it to the live shows. The only thing that you’re left to wonder here is whether or not they’ll get the votes to make it super-far. Dance acts almost always struggle when it comes to the public vote, largely because they don’t always have the same built-in advantages of a singing act. Think about it like this: Singing acts are able to play into emotions a little easier. With dance, there are more challenges — maybe because fewer voters understand it or appreciate it.

