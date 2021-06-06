Pose season 4: Why isn’t it happening over at FX?







Why isn’t there going to be a Pose season 4 happening on FX? We’re sure that some people may wonder this after the series finale tonight and honestly, it’s hard to blame them. We’re talking here about an enormously popular show with a diehard audience, and of course it makes sense that people are going to be sad.

Yet, you should take some solace in the idea that Pose was not canceled after three seasons on the air. Instead, the show is ending tonight in precisely the way that it was intended. Speaking in a recent panel discussion (per Variety), here is what executive producer Steven Canals had to say on the subject:

“If you watch this season, and more specifically the finale, that was what it was always intended to be … If you go back to the first season, everything was a set up for this final chapter. Stories have a beginning, middle and an end, and this final season was the end of this three-arc narrative that we’ve been telling. … It’s us finally allowing our characters to explore what it means to have all of the things that they very clearly stated in the first season that they wanted.”

Some shows are not meant to go for a lengthy period of time, and that just has to be the reality of the situation. In the case of Pose, we just have a great deal of gratitude that the series was able to last as long as it did in the first place. It also withstood a lot to get on the air this year — it’s not an easy show to film in the first place, let alone during a pandemic.

While we often use a never-say-never approach with possible revivals down the road, it doesn’t make sense to beg for one here when clearly, this is the ending that Canals wanted. With that in mind, we’d just love to see him collaborate again with Ryan Murphy on something else in the future.

Are you sad that a Pose season 4 is not happening at FX?

