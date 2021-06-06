Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, June 6, 2021?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight? Within this article, we’ll give you answer on a potential June 6 episode. There was a repeat last week, so you may very well be wondering if we are entering one of those longer hiatuses at this point.

Yet, herein lies the good news: There is no super-long break tonight! You are going to have a chance to see a new episode of the late-night show tonight, and at its 11:00 p.m. timeslot to boot. Let’s be honest: There aren’t actually that many moments where this show starts on time. (Many of the delays as of late, have been due to Mare of Easttown and some of the other shows on HBO running late.)

So what will be discussed tonight? At this point, you probably know that this is a toss-up, but we are coming off of what has to be one of the better main segments of the year in the sponsored-content bit. There’s nothing quite like the writers and Oliver finding a way to decimate people who are asleep at the wheel or the product of a corrupt system.

We suppose that the earlier part of the episode could be spent discussing former President Trump’s speech yesterday, voting-rights bills, Joe Manchin, and a number of other controversial topics. Really, there are no shortage of current events that he could choose to talk about, and it all comes down to what he has the best overall perspective on.

Is there still probably going to be a long Last Week Tonight hiatus coming a little bit later this season? Probably, but we’re not at a point where it’s officially arrived as of yet. Typically, this is something that comes about in either July or August, so we’ll tip you off on that when we get a little bit closer to it.

