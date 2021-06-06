The Rookie season 4: When could the first promo arrive on ABC?







We know that we’re going be waiting for a good while in order to see The Rookie season 4 on the air. With that in mind, let’s talk expectations! When could you see the first promo for what is coming up next?

The first, most-obvious answer is that you’re going to be waiting for a little while, at least, to get a larger peek into the future. Ultimately, there is no real reason for ABC to push something out when there isn’t even any footage out there. Filming will kick off at some point this summer and after that, the network can start to look more towards what they want to include.

For now, it does feel like one of the top priorities in ANY season 4 promo is showing the aftermath of the big season 3 finale shocker. Right before Lopez got married, the character found herself kidnapped! That is setting the stage for a premiere where Nolan and the rest of the team pool their resources and do, more or less, whatever they can to ensure that 1) they find her and 2) that she ends up being okay. We have to imagine that this will be one of the most action-packed premieres that we’ve had a chance to see so far, largely because it’s so hard to envision it going any other way. Even after we end up seeing what happens to Lopez, there’s likely going to be a lot of other fallout that will need to be assessed.

Relationship-wise, we do think that there’s one question that the writers need to look at here: What’s next for Chen and Bradford? After Bradford asked for that dance, we don’t think that there’s any real turning back. This is a dynamic that the show should very-much explore going forward; let’s just wait and see if it happens.

For right now, we imagine the first The Rookie season 4 promo will arrive in September — but it’s hard to get more specific than that.

