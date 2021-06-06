Time episode 2 spoilers: What lies ahead now for Sean Bean, cast?







Following tonight’s premiere, are you curious at all about Time episode 2 and some of what lies ahead? We certainly would not blame you!

From the start, there are a lot of things fascinating about this three-part series. It is a deep dive into the world of the prison system, one where there is corruption, danger, and a number of unexpected challenges for all who encounter it. This show is one of the more intriguing ones that we’ve seen on BBC One this season, and we certainly believe that the presence of Sean Bean helps. After all, how in the world can it not? This is a man who has mastered in his career getting to play a wide array of different characters!

For some more specifics on Time episode 2 in general, be sure to take a look at the synopsis below:

Mark is being bullied by fellow inmate Johnno. Does he tell the prison officers and be labelled a grass or risk the attacks becoming more and more violent? Eric’s son is attacked.

This synopsis illuminates further what is one of the dangers that almost every inmate encounters within the prison system — you want to find a way to survive some harsh and very-difficult circumstances, but it’s obviously so much easier said than done. You have to make calculated decisions at each and every turn behind bars — you run the risk of your other inmates going after you, or maybe the prison officials themselves being corrupt. Of course, there have been a number of prison dramas over the years that have portrayed this situation in a number of different ways. The question that Time needs to ask itself is just what it’s going to do in order to stand out from the pack. How will it find its own unique way to shine in the episodes to come?

