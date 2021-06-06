Is Mare of Easttown new tonight on HBO? Is season 2 possible?







Is Mare of Easttown new tonight on HBO? Within this article, we’ll take a look at that subject — but of course then also look ahead!

For now, though, let’s start by getting some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new installment of the Kate Winslet series on the air tonight. To go along with that, you won’t see any more of the show in general for some time — if ever. Last week was the big, all-important finale, one where we learned the shocking truth about the case. It was as emotional an end to this story as you would expect, and this series was designed from the get-go to have a clearly-defined beginning, middle, and end.

Yet, here is where things start to get a little bit more interesting. We know that Mare of Easttown is one of those few shows that actually managed to improve its performance with each passing episode, and we have to think that this is something that HBO is thinking about as they consider the future. Meanwhile, Winslet herself has expressed some openness in playing the Mare character again, though we don’t imagine it would happen right away.

What we could easily see happening here is a situation where the network and the producers go back to the drawing board and figure out if there is something more here. If a home-run idea surfaces, we could easily see Mare of Easttown coming back in maybe a couple of years. If they don’t have something that feels perfect, we wouldn’t be shocked if everyone just moves on. At this point, HBO knows that they could just kick off another limited series with a big-name actress and get great ratings — they’ve done it now with this show, Sharp Objects, and also The Undoing.

Ultimately, it’s just a shame that Mare of Easttown was as short as it was. Wouldn’t it be nice to live in that world for a little while longer?

Do you want to see more of Mare of Easttown down the road?

