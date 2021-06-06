NCIS: Los Angeles season 13: Are crossovers again possible?







As we prepare for NCIS: Los Angeles season 13, let’s have a discussion about crossovers — after all, we haven’t done that in a while!

Ultimately, it made a lot of sense that the writers would not even entertain the thought of this for most of last season. With the health crisis going on, such a thing was borderline impossible — you’re trying to keep bubbles for cast and crew as small as possible. There were a lot of main characters on this show that didn’t get to spend a lot of time filming with each other!

Moving forward now, there are reasons to consider it happening again. For starters, the cast and crew will all have likely been vaccinated by the time that filming resumes a little bit later in the summer. It’s also the sort of event that you can use to drum up excitement in a number of different ways!

Also, we like to think that there are a number of shows that could merit such a crossover. Take, for example, one between NCIS: Los Angeles and SWAT, which will be moving to Sunday nights at some point during next season. Another one that makes sense here is clearly NCIS: Hawaii, which will need some cross-promotion as it looks to get off the ground a little bit. We know that NCIS: LA is set in the same world as Hawaii Five-0, so you could also consider Magnum PI on some level.

The important thing to remember is that as fun as crossovers are, it’s often not the decision of producers to make them happen. The call typically comes from people a little higher up the food chain. These can be logistical nightmares since there’s a lot of coordination that needs to be done and sometimes, you have to consider travel. Nonetheless, it’s endlessly satisfying when the stories pay off and you get this much-loved form of fan service. We’ll have to wait and see what happens.

