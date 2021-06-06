The Chi season 4 episode 4: What’s next for Emmett and Tiff?







Next week on The Chi season 4 episode 4, it’s pretty clear that the writers have a lot of story they’re going to be taking on right away.

Take, for starters, what in the world is next for Emmett and Tiff. At the end of this past episode, we saw a situation where Tiff proclaimed to him that she wanted an open marriage. He objected to the idea, claiming that she was the only person he now had eyes for — but the operative word there was “now.” So much of the situation that these two are in is a byproduct of what happened in the past. You can chart some of the path that led to these two characters getting here, and it hasn’t always been a pretty one.

While we know that there are some storylines within the world of The Chi that are larger in scope, we still feel like the relationships are what make things stand out the most here. Watching these characters evolve and work their way through difficult situations are among the greatest pleasures the show offers.

What else is coming up? We know there’s more important stuff ahead for Kiesha and Jada, and in the case of the latter, we remain very much afraid of whatever the future is going to hold here. Why is the show deciding to put her through one of the most terrible situations imaginable? We’re still struggling with that other than to say it’s another test. Hopefully, it’s something that can be overcome — we do know that there is a lot of story left and we’re excited to see what the writers do here.

In general, we imagine that the story will go back and forth between pain, power, and politics. It’s never quite clear which one is going to stand up the most at any given moment.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Chi right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Chi season 4 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







