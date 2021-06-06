Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 16 (finale) spoilers: An explosion!!!????







Next week on Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 16, an all-important hour is going to be here. Of course, we’re talking about the finale! Every season-ender for this show is understandably important, but there’s something even more chilling about what’s just around the corner here.

After all, this episode is not just about humans vs. zombies. Instead, it’s more about humans versus a nuclear warhead. The threat of an explosion is one that is rattling all of these characters like never before and making them ponder over a huge question: If this is the end of the world, what are they going to do?

The synopsis below for this episode indicates further what is coming up next:

“Everyone desperately scrambles to find a way to live out the impending destruction on their own terms.”

Ultimately, this is the sort of episode that puts the “fear” in Fear the Walking Dead like never before. Yet, it’s also important to remember this: We know for sure that there is at least one more season coming after the fact here.

Is it fair to anticipate that some people are going to survive the finale, even with this huge of a threat looming? Absolutely, but there’s a key difference between “some” and then “everyone.” This is a show that loves to remind you that no one is safe. It’d be entirely ridiculous if they were able to all make it out of a potential blast all together and alive … unless the show finds a way to creatively explain it.

Luckily, we’ll be able to prepare ourselves in just a matter of days. Brace yourself accordingly…

What do you most want to see when it comes to Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 16?

How do you think that the series is going to wrap up? Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! (Photo: AMC.)

