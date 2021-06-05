Rebel episode 9, episode 10 spoilers: The series finale event







In just a matter of days, Rebel episode 9 and episode 10 are going to air as a part of an epic two-hour event — and let’s go ahead and hope for some closure! This is poised to be a big-time series-finale event where the trial is finally here. Unfortunately, the title character is not going to be in the position she was hoping for.

These stories are going to be big, bold, and potentially catastrophic depending on how they go. We don’t think that the promo below really tips the cap one way or another, though it does serve as a good reminder of what’s coming up.

To better set the stage for you alongside said promo, take a look at the brief synopses below!

Episode 9, “Trial Day” – Rebel’s personal life becomes headline news and she begrudgingly distances herself from the Stonemore Medical trial on an all-new episode of “Rebel,” THURSDAY, JUNE 10 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

Episode 10, “36 Hours” – Rebel, Cruz, Lana and Ziggy round up an army of support to bring the Stonemore Medical case to a close on the series finale of “Rebel,” THURSDAY, JUNE 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

The obvious bummer entering these episodes is knowing that ABC has already canceled the show — which honestly, they didn’t give that much of a chance to in the first place. While you can argue it had a reasonable promo campaign and a big star in Katey Sagal, it also premiered right in the middle of the spring. That’s a really tough time to launch a new property. It’s one of those instances where we wish that the network allowed producers more time to find an audience and generate enthusiasm. (We’re just going to come out and say that Rebel would be a great fit on Hulu — not that we know anything about whether or not it has a chance to be picked up.)

What do you most want to see when it comes to Rebel episode 9 and Rebel episode 10?

