Dexter season 9 spoilers: Could more characters return?







It’s been confirmed for a while now that Dexter season 9 is going to be coming to Showtime later this year; yet, there are still many mysteries out there!

It goes without saying that Michael C. Hall is coming back to the show as Dexter Morgan; there is no sense in doing the show without him! Yet, there have definitely been question marks aplenty surrounding everyone else. There are people like David Zayas, C.S. Lee, and Jennifer Carpenter who were a part of the Showtime drama for many years and nothing has been confirmed on their participation in the limited-series revival. (Yes, we know that Deb is technically dead, but since when did that stop Showtime from bringing people back?)

There’s an interview out there with Jamie Chung, who is one of the newcomers to the series, and we think there’s a very interesting quote that should get people intrigued. Just take a look at what she had to say to Pop Culture, while noting that she’s a longtime fan of the series and it was a dream getting to be a part of it:

“…We have original cast members coming back. It literally picks up from the last season finale. I do believe that [executive producer] Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall listened to the fans. They were left wanting for a proper closure, so I think they’re definitely going to get that. You’re in for a ride! … I believe it comes out sometime in late fall.”

Chung did not elaborate on who was coming back, but the fact that it is “cast members” plural has us psyched. We do think that Deb’s presence is the most essential just because her relationship with Dexter was a cornerstone to the original show; the easiest way to envision her returning would be to have her either be the new Harry or work alongside Dexter’s late father in his head. It’d shake up the show somewhat, but it would make sense why he would see her in this role.

