A Million Little Things season 3 finale promo: What’s next for Eddie?







When the A Million Little Things season 3 finale airs on ABC this coming Wednesday, you may be asking all sorts of questions. Take for example, what the future holds for Eddie? Could he end up still with Katherine, and is there a chance that he and Delilah get together?

The promo below asks some of these questions and honestly, we just wonder if Eddie should be focusing on anyone other than Eddie at the moment? He’s battled so many demons this year already that it feels like recovery is really the best path for him to take. There could be opportunities to look at everything else a little bit later down the road in season 4 — which we gladly know is coming.

Much of the rest of the promo focuses on Sophie, and the journey that she is going through in order to get justice for what happened to her. This whole story is a reminder of how broken parts of this system are; One where people are forced to relieve their trauma again and again, and unfortunately, when she tells her story, there is no guarantee that others will listen. You can see Gary’s visible frustration at the whole ordeal, and it’s clear that this is the sort of storyline that will generate strong reactions both on the show and away from it.

Ultimately, know that none of the stories within the finale are going to be rushed. There are technically two episodes airing back to back, and this should allow the audience to really get immersed in the end of this emotional season. There was so much to tackle here in between a pandemic, social justice, and also Sophie’s trauma; we’re not sure there really needs to be a cliffhanger to top it all off.

