The Blacklist season 8 finale spoilers: What will be resolved?







As you prepare for The Blacklist season 8 finale to arrive on NBC later this month, the stakes are higher than ever. How can they not be at this point? We’re coming off of one of the most exceptional episodes of the series so far, and we’re finally getting some of the answers that we’ve been craving for so long.

With that being said, how many answers will we get? Is the show going to find a way to string us along again?

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, creator Jon Bokenkamp made it clear that he and the writers are inching closer to some MAJOR reveals, and it doesn’t sound like they are leaving all that much on the table:

This season for some reason has been more serialized, and it wasn’t really intentional. It’s become one long story, but that’s a byproduct of what we’re heading toward and where the series is going. It’s fair to say that we are coming to a close of a story on this series. It’s not necessarily the close of the series, but we are resolving a sprawling story that we’ve been telling for eight years, and we’re going to have a real understanding of why this man came into Elizabeth Keen’s life, why she’s in danger, why Katarina did what she did.

We’re thrilled to hear this! Why? There’s long been this assumption that The Blacklist has to end when all of the answers are out there and we’ve never agreed. That assumes that the writers are incapable of coming up with something more. We’d love to see more of Liz and Reddington on the same page.

Also, it’s possible still for the mystery of the past 30 years to be resolved while also keeping Reddington’s identity under wraps…

