Animal Kingdom season 5 poster: Another look at J







In just over a month on July 11, Animal Kingdom season 5 is going to be here! This is one of our most-anticipated shows of the summer, and there are fundamentally a number of reasons for it. Think in terms of the near-constant action, the heist sequences, or these characters that we’re so invested in.

As we prepare for the show to come back, we have to give some credit to TNT to how they’re marketing the season — after all, doesn’t it make sense to promote Animal Kingdom with some actual animals? The poster below is just one of many that the network is putting out there leading up to the season, and this one features Finn Cole’s J as none other than an apex predator. It’s a reminder of both how he acts and also what his end goal is: Victory, no matter the cost.

Want to make sure you don’t miss any of our Animal Kingdom video coverage? Then be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We’ll be breaking stuff down all season long…

Is J the most ruthless character within this world? If we had to answer that now, we’d answer with a “yes” without hesitation now that Smurf’s gone. He will stop at nothing to ensure that his plans happen, and he’ll take out anyone who stands in his way.

Throughout the upcoming season, one of the things we’re most expecting is some conflict to play out between J and the rest of the Cody family over who is truly in charge. There could be some resistance to J doing this, given that he is younger and in a lot of ways, the likes of Deran, Pope, and Craig could be intimidated by his intelligence and ability to get the job done. (Of course, we don’t think they’d be upset at all at J if he ends up being the person who makes them the most money — time will tell on that…)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Animal Kingdom right now

What do you most want to see from J on Animal Kingdom season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other news and insight. (Photo: TNT.)

J🐆 A hunter who pursues his prey with stealth and cunning. #BecomeTheAlpha pic.twitter.com/1erYSsGjXW — Animal Kingdom (@AnimalKingdom) June 2, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







