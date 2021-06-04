Sweet Tooth season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix? The latest







Is a Sweet Tooth season 2 coming to Netflix? Or, is it more likely that the show ends up canceled? As you would imagine, we’ve got a few different things to talk through within this piece!

Let’s get down to brass tacks here first and foremost — nothing has been decided when it comes to this show as of yet. It would be nice if we knew with all shows if they were coming back or not in advance, but that’s just not how things often work. In this case, we may be waiting a few more weeks, at least, to learn if there are going to be more episodes are not.

So are we feeling cautiously optimistic? At the moment, we’d say yes, mostly because the source material lends itself to more. Without giving anything important away within this article, let’s just say that the show ends in a way where you are going to want to see more of it down the road. Comic-book adaptations tend to have a devoted audience from the start and we tend to think that this is going to help tremendously.

As for what could hurt the show in the long-term, it’s mostly just Netflix itself. While many years ago the streaming service was a great place to guarantee a solid run of episodes, that is no longer the case. They have so many shows now that in all honesty, they don’t have to worry so much about whether one of them doesn’t perform. They can just cancel it and quickly move on to another hundred things.

What will Netflix base their decision on?

Primarily, it’s viewer retention. They want to know that there is a ton of enthusiasm around the project, and that people who watch the premiere will stick around for the rest. They’d rather have a million people watch a full season than three million who watch the premiere and nothing else.

Also, we like to thing that getting strong reviews from critics helps a good bit.

