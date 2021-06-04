Dynasty season 4 episode 6 spoilers: Is Fallon the boss now?







As you prepare to see Dynasty season 4 episode 6 on The CW next week, there are a number of different things that you should know. Take, for starters, Fallon still adjusting to the idea of being in charge. She’s clearly not the only one either, as you better believe that Blake’s going to undergo some growing pains here. He’ll struggle with the new arrangement, and that’s before even getting to everyone else. They may have some concerns, and let’s just say that Fallon won’t exactly be perfect in her new position.

For a lot of new details about her story (and plenty of others), check out the Dynasty season 4 episode 6 synopsis below — they aren’t afraid to give a lot away here so be prepared for some spoilers!

WHO’S THE BOSS – With Blake (Grant Show) and Fallon’s (Elizabeth Gillies) new agreement in place, Fallon sets out to make sure everyone knows who’s the boss. Adam (Sam Underwood) heads back to the hospital to undo the damage done by Fallon as competition sparks between the siblings as to who has the bigger job. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) complains to Culhane (Robert C. Riley) about his relationship and Culhane admits he’s uncomfortable with his new status. Cristal (Daniella Alonso) and Blake make headway towards reconciling but Blake realizes it’s going to take more than a happy hour to win her back. Liam (Adam Huber) experiences writer’s block. With Kirby (Maddison Brown) feeling Adam has grown distant, she shows up at the hospital unannounced and is met with quite a surprise. Also starring Alan Dale. The episode was written by Aubrey Villalobos Karr and directed by Star Barry (#406). Original airdate 6/11/2021.

We’ll admit that we’re down for the messiness of everything coming up for Cristal and Blake, largely because their relationship is probably never going to feel normal. Would it really be as interesting if it was? We are still fairly early on in this season, but reading all of these details is a nice reminder that the show is coming out swinging. Prepare yourselves accordingly!

Related –Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dynasty now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dynasty season 4 episode 6?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the matter below! After you do just that, stick around for more spoilers / updates on the remainder of the season. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







