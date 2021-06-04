Outlander season 6 filming wraps! Sam Heughan, show EP react







After spending the past several months braving both the Scottish winter and a global health crisis, there is great news for all Outlander fans. Filming for season 6 is officially complete!

In a new post on Twitter, you can see what executive producer Maril Davis had to say about production wrapping up today. We’ve also got some Instagram posts from both Sophie Skelton (Brianna) and Sam Heughan (Jamie) worth checking out at the bottom of this article.

As you would almost certainly imagine, filming on this particular season was a challenge and then some. The cast and crew were tasked with having to undergo strict pandemic protocol throughout production, which meant operating within a very limited bubble at all times and undergoing frequent virus testing. This is not an easy thing to do for months on end, and that’s before factoring in all of the typical challenges associated with doing this show. Think in terms of the long hours, the night shoots, cold temperatures, and at times venturing out far on location. This is a highly ambitious show, and it’s one that cannot reflect anything that is currently going on in the real world with the virus.

For those who missed the news from earlier this week, Outlander season 6 has been reduced to just eight episodes, with the plan being to make up for it by having a supersized 16-episode season 7. Season 6 will premiere at some point in early 2022, and that should give the entire post-production crew the time necessary in order to edit and piece together episodes to suit their satisfaction.

As for season 7 will start filming, let’s just say we’re a long ways out from getting answers to that subject.

