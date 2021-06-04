NCIS season 19: Should there be a significant time jump?







The wait for NCIS season 19 is going to be a long one — so how much time will actually pass within the world of the show when it comes back on the air?

With a few exceptions, one of the things we’ve learned about this show is that they tend to operate in real-time. (Personally, we think the reason why they changed things up for season 18 was to avoid discussing the virus for a little while.) With this in mind, we imagine that at some point this fall, the show will shift into present-day … but will they do that immediately?

There are a few reasons why this discussion is so important to the show. For starters, there is a lot of significance in tying up the loose ends from the finale. After Gibbs nearly dies aboard his boat, what does he decide to do? We have to imagine that he’ll immediately work to go after who is responsible for doing it — maybe that means Marcie returns for another episode or two, but regardless, we can’t imagine he just forgets about what happened for months and then decides to do something about it after a time jump.

Meanwhile, we need to see how Torres is doing after Bishop’s exit. He’ll probably be much better a few months removed in comparison to how he’s doing immediately after the fact, and that is something that the show can absolutely explore a little bit further in the immediate aftermath.

And lastly if Jessica Knight is joining the team, we’d like to see her progression with the group and not skip over all the growing pains of getting to work with someone new.

We’re not saying that NCIS needs to spend a few episodes that take place right after the finale; yet, there needs to be at least one. If the writers choose to speed through whatever loose ends are out there, what we just saw in “Rule 91” loses its impact.

Do you think there will be a major time jump entering NCIS season 19?

