Manifest season 3 finale promo: Destroy the tailfin!







Are you prepared to check out the Manifest season 3 finale coming up on NBC? It’ll be here in just under a week now, and it’s airing as an epic two-hour affair.

So what is at the center of everything? Think in terms of the tailfin! It has been present on the show from the very beginning of the season, and we’ve wondered for a long time what its role could be in the larger narrative. What Michaela is starting to figure out through her visions is pretty simple: All of the passengers are in danger. Grave danger. There’s something pretty horrifying about the blood coming down the walls of the plane.

Ben makes it clear that the tailfin needs to be destroyed and our response to that is pretty simple: More power to you! Unfortunately, we feel like doing this is going to be one of those things that is so much easier said than done. After all, the tailfin is going to be pretty well-protected, as we have seen already. So how are they going to make this magic happen? It’s not going to be easy, and that’s without even considering the Cal of it all. As we’ve seen in the past, he wants to take matters into his own hands, for better or for worse.

All of this does sound tremendously exciting and yet, we remain very-much concerned that there is going to be some sort of epic cliffhanger that leaves us all stressed for the next several months. This stress may escalate to new heights once you consider that the show has yet to be renewed for another season. We obviously hope that this is going to happen between now and the finale next week, but the ball is really in the court of NBC on that one. We just think it’d help the show long-term if viewers don’t go into the finale knowing that there will be another season of answers (and probably more questions!).

