The Blacklist season 8 episode 20 spoilers: Can Cooper help Liz?







As we prepare for The Blacklist season 8 episode 20 on NBC later tonight, one thing is abundantly clear: Liz’s situation is far from good.

Want to get a good idea of what we’re talking about here? Think in terms of the following: She is completely cornered by Neville Townsend and even if she gets out of this trap, she has to then figure out how to not be arrested. The Task Force wants her behind bars for her wide array of different crimes.

Here’s the thing — can Liz really help herself in this position, or does she need someone else to help her? In a sneak peek over at Entertainment Weekly, you can see Liz talking with Cooper — he insists that if she wants to ensure that both she and Agnes are safe, the best thing that she can do is go with him. He legitimately thinks that he is her best solution, and that includes locking her in the box.

Remember that box? You first saw it at the start of the season when Reddington was locked-up there. Now, the tables are turning and we’re in a situation where Liz could end up in that place. This could be a valuable place for her to rest, but we don’t think anything is going to be all that easy. Just remember for a moment here that people can break into the post office! We saw this as early as season 1 with the “Anslo Garrick” episode.

